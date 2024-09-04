Photo: Angelina Jolie 'stressed' due to son Pax’s e-bike injuries: Report

Pax, who is the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt son, is reportedly recovering from the lethal e-bike accident.

Recently, a report by People Magazine revealed that Pax is currently "doing OK” after being released from the ICU.

An insider shared with the publication, "It’s been a few weeks since the accident, but he’s still recovering and receiving treatments."

The source also added, "He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments. Still, he was very lucky."

As per this confidante, the 49-year-old actress "was shocked and worried when she got the call about the accident," noting that her other kids were "supporting Pax as best as they can."

In addition to this, another insider shared with In Touch Weekly that Angelina is "stressed" due to her hectic professional and personal commitments.

The confidante even mentioned that she wants to make her upcoming movie Maria Oscar-worthy and “as a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night. The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go.”

“And now, having an injured son to take care of has only added to her schedule because to her credit, she’s not relying on a big staff of medical people, she’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible,” they said of the mother of six after which they concluded the chat.