Keke Palmers joins in on 'CoComelon' live-action cast

Keke Palmer is now onboard to help little minds learn on the famous children’s show, CoComelon.

As PEOPLE magazine got a close look into the adored learning show’s classroom, the outlet provided insights into the live-action of the program.

It would be a blend of animation along with live visuals that would bring “to life the wholesome world and characters of CoComelon," as per a press release.

The statement continued, "Little ones will love the show’s fun activities and catchy music, while parents can feel confident about its special focus on English-language early learning.”

Ms. Appleberry, the classroom’s teacher would be portrayed by the real-life educator and 2021 teacher of the year, who would be introducing Palmer as the first of many upcoming celebrity friends the audience would see.

"We love CoComelon in my home, so I was so very excited to get inside the CoComelon Classroom,” the Nope actress told PEOPLE, adding, “I love laughing, singing, and playing with my son as we learn and when we watch CoComelon I can feel how much thought and care goes into each learning lesson. I can’t wait to watch this episode with my son – we’ll definitely be singing along with Ms. Appleberry!”