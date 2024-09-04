The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album

The Weeknd is just around the corner of reaching a conclusion of his trilogy releases.

He announced the final edition, titled, Hurry Up Tomorrow that follows the previous two albums, 2022’s Dawn FM and 2020’s After Hours.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Blinding Lights hitmaker uploaded a slow reveal reel on his account, where the name of the project appeared in the climax of the cryptic trailer.

“I look in the mirror and feel both old and new, stuck in limbo and unable to move. I still haven’t faced myself. More songs could help, but what do I have left to say? Woe is me in my gilded cage, right? The very thing that once made me invincible failed me on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates… when today ends, I’ll discover who I am,” the text on the video read.



The Weeknd has been quite active on his social media platform, promoting different mirage-like teasers and self-referencing trailers that align with his previous two work as he teased a new audio-visual element to his trilogy theme.