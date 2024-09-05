Angelina Jolie deems filming 'Maria' a 'touching' experience

Angelina Jolie is still receiving praise for her work in the new film, Maria.

As the Oscar winning actress enjoys the success her acting has brought in the biopic, she had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE she explained the wave of emotions that have overcome her. Jolie revealed feeling "overwhelmed and so grateful for all the positive feedback about" Pablo Larraín's film.

"It’s a touching experience. It was a vulnerable project. She’s excited," the insider added of the actress who portrayed the character of the late legendary opera star Maria Callas.

Maria made its debut at the Venice Film Festival where the 49-year-old even received an eight-minute-long standing ovation.

As she and Larraín, took a flight to the US and mark their attendance at the Telluride Film Festival, an insider of the event spilled, "Angelina looked like she was having a great time surrounded by the filmmaking community at the annual class photo. Everyone was trying to get photos with her."

"This is a return to Telluride for her and she was loving going to [see other] films," the source at Telluride added of Jolie.