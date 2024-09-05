 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie deems filming 'Maria' a 'touching' experience

Angelina Jolie starred as the titular character in the latest biopic, 'Maria'

By
Web Desk
|

September 05, 2024

Angelina Jolie deems filming Maria a touching experience
Angelina Jolie deems filming 'Maria' a 'touching' experience

Angelina Jolie is still receiving praise for her work in the new film, Maria.

As the Oscar winning actress enjoys the success her acting has brought in the biopic, she had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE she explained the wave of emotions that have overcome her. Jolie revealed feeling "overwhelmed and so grateful for all the positive feedback about" Pablo Larraín's film.

"It’s a touching experience. It was a vulnerable project. She’s excited," the insider added of the actress who portrayed the character of the late legendary opera star Maria Callas.

Maria made its debut at the Venice Film Festival where the 49-year-old even received an eight-minute-long standing ovation.

As she and Larraín, took a flight to the US and mark their attendance at the Telluride Film Festival, an insider of the event spilled, "Angelina looked like she was having a great time surrounded by the filmmaking community at the annual class photo. Everyone was trying to get photos with her."

"This is a return to Telluride for her and she was loving going to [see other] films," the source at Telluride added of Jolie.

Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Winona Ryder, Keenu Reeves gush upon their ‘Dracula' wedding
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words
Tom Holland breaks the internet with just three words
Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'
Oasis adds two new concert dates for 'best possible fan experience'
Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry reveals REAL reason behind former break up with Orlando Bloom
Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'
Ridley Scott opts for 'cheaper' option in 'Gladiator II'
The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album
The Weeknd unveils 'new trauma' in latest edition of trilogy album
'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'
'Joker: Folie A Deux' director confesses being 'nervous'
Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career
Hasan Minhaj adds yet another star to his shining career