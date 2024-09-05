Justin Bieber leaves fans excited with new music update

 
Justin Bieber's most recent album was 2021's 'Justice'

September 05, 2024

Justin Bieber has been working in the studio with plans to release a new music, a new report has revealed.

The 30-year-old singer, according to guitarist Mk.gee, has been working on releasing new music soon.

It was revealed by the rising songwriter himself in an interview with The New York Times that he has collaborated with the All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker for a new song, which will mark his return to music after a three-year hiatus.

Mk.gee did not reveal much about their planned collaboration, however, he suggested that Bieber was “searching” for his next phase in music.

The duo’s collaboration isn’t all that surprising as the Baby singer had been posting several videos on social media of him listening to Dijon’s Many Times, which is co-written by Mk.gee.

The STAY singer's most recent album was Justice, which he released on March 19, 2021. 

Most recently, the singer, who is married to model Hailey Bieber, was featured on Don Toliver’s Honest.

Moreover, the father-of-one had to cut his 2022’s world tour short after he was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome in June the same year.

