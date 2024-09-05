Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker: Folie à Deux' receives negative reviews

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie À Deux mostly garnered negative reviews despite receiving a 10.5-minute standing ovation after it was premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

As per ANI News, the psychological-thriller could not impress fans as it mostly received backlash over Gaga's role.

The film is a sequel to 2019 Joker, which got $1 billion on the global box office. It featured Joaquin as a dark and eccentric joker.

However, the sequel failed to impress fans. In their review, the Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Phillips’ uneven sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will likely be embraced or dismissed for some of the same reasons."

"A movie running two-and-a-quarter hours, Folie à Deux feels narratively a little thin and at times dull,” it added.

Meanwhile, IndieWire penned their opinion on the movie, writing “Boring, flat, and such a criminal waste of Lady Gaga that we should demand a public hearing, Folie à Deux tries and fails to make a point of our own frustrations with it.”

“Desperate-to-be-darkly-irreverent but actually rather clunky and earthbound musical sequel to Joker," they concluded.

The Guardian highlighted that Gaga’s character was not highlighted in the movie. They wrote, “The story as constructed doesn’t give her character much of a chance at development – in that direction or any other.”

“And it is possible to feel very restless during the final section and wonder whether anything remotely plausible, sad, funny or unexpected.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 4, 2024.