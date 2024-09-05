Shaun Ryder makes surprising revelation about fatherhood

Shaun Ryder made a shocking revelation about his children during an interview.

According to Daily Mail, his children would have been “taken off him years ago” if it wasn't for his wife.

The Happy Mondays star shares two children, named Pearl and Lulu, with wife Joanne, while he has four kids from past relationships.

While speaking in a new interview with Loaded Revival, the rocker opened up about fatherhood and his children's battles with ADHD.

However, while the star is certainly proud of his family, he was the first to admit that his wife Joanna, whom he married in 2010, should take credit for their care as he dismissed his own abilities when asked what advice he would give about parenthood.

In this regards, he remarked, “Am I not best to get advice off? I mean, I've got to put my hands up and say my misses sorts out all the kids. If I were in charge of the kids I’d have had them taken off me by social f**king services years ago!”

Furthermore, Shaun then went on to share details about how his children lived with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), before remarking that despite their struggles, they've “done alright.”

Additionally, he stated, “The older ones are in their 30s, and they've all turned out really well. So, I've got the two teenage, mad ADHD, artistic teenage daughters that are absolutely mad girls and I've got two boys.”'

As per the publication, Shaun added that his best advice to other parents was to simply not "worry" at all.

It is worth mentioning that as per the outlet, Shaun himself was diagnosed with the condition in his late 50s, with the singer noting that his ADHD explained all the madness when he was younger.