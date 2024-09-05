Photo: Jennifer Lopez 'crying silently' amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly suffered a heartbreak at the hands of Ben Affleck for the second time.

According to an insider close to the multi-hyphenate, “J. Lo has been through a lot in her life,” per In Touch Weekly.

“But this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” a the insider also disclosed.

The confidante also claimed that the singing sensation’s ongoing divorce drama has “devastated her” despite the fact that she has split from three husbands previously.

The source also declared that this time, “she wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed” for the divorce in April 2024.

Wrapping up the discussion, the insider maintained, “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears,” and claimed, “It’s the worst year of her life.”

This comes shortly after a relationship expert spoke to TMZ regarding the absence of a prenup in the duo’s crippling marriage.

Speaking of their divorce, Holly Davis shared with the publication, "If we don’t see finalization soon, that might indicate some aspect of this is becoming contentious, and that there is some difficulty reaching amicable agreements. Then the gloves might come off."