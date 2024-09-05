Is Prince William's beard dig at Harry?

Prince William's new look reminds of famous 'beard feud' with Prince harry

Prince William has reignited the feud with his brother Prince Harry after sporting a new beard look.



On September 5, Thursday, William visited the Saatchi Gallery in London, marking his first public appearance after a summer break.

During his visit in support of the "Homelessness: Reframed" exhibition, the heir to the throne appeared with his beard intact, bringing the famous beard feud back into focus.

Prince Harry detailed in his memoir Spare that the estranged brothers faced tension over facial hair.

He recounted William's displeasure that he couldn’t keep his own beard, while Harry received special permission to keep his for his wedding to Meghan Markle.

"He raised his voice. 'You went to ask her!' Yes. 'And what did Granny say?' She said 'keep the beard'. 'You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes.' No choice? She's the Queen! If she didn't want me to have a beard I think she can speak for herself'," Harry revealed their conversation in the memoir as quoted by Hello! magazine.

It further stated, "After he'd come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."

William's recent choice to sport a beard is a shift from his clean-shaven appearance earlier in the summer.

Fans had mixed reactions when William first debuted the beard in a video message with his wife, Kate.

This change in appearance comes amid reports of a strained relationship between Harry and William, particularly following their recent encounter at their uncle’s funeral.