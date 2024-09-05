Warren Ellis expresses desire to 'double up with' Oasis amid reunion plans

Warren Ellis just addressed the chances of a Grinderman reunion!

Most probably taking inspiration from Oasis’ upcoming 2025 reunion concerts, Ellis not only reflected on the hard time he overcame with Nick Cave to produce their album, Wild Good but also talked positively of a get-together, in an interview with NME.

““I’d never say never! But we better bloody get on with it. The average age of us is about 100 now. Look, it constantly runs around and comes up in conversation every once in a while,” he stated.

Ellis continued, “There seems to be much more love for Grinderman now than when we were around!”

The 18th album for The Bad Seeds was released the same week, Oasis sparked frenzy all across the globe with the launch of their 2025 concert tickets.

However, Ellis was not a part of it, exclaiming, “Oh, what’s happening?” he told the outlet clarifying he was not amongst the thousands of people who waited hours in queues of Ticketmaster to make their place at the upcoming shows of the Live Forever crooners.

“I didn’t! So that’s a couple of extra tickets that are available!” Ellis claimed.

“Maybe we could double up with Oasis and maybe they could support us? Maybe Oasis can support Grinderman if we reform when we’re 80!” the musician expressed.