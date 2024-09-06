Whoopi Goldberg calls out 'two tiered system' for casting Anna Delvey in 'DWTS'

Con artist, Anna Delvey might have just found herself in hot waters.

After the convicted personality was taken onboard for the latest season of the famous series, Dancing with the Stars, not everyone applauded her.

On Thursday, September 5, Whoopi Goldberg gave her opinion over the scenario of the fake German heiress’s booking on the ABC reality competition.

The View co-host expressed her opinion after a day the casting was announced when news broke the internet that Delvey had been granted clearance during her house arrest, by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to compete for the famous mirrorball trophy.

Stating how she still “gotta support the network,” since DWTS and The View both would be airing on the same channel, that is, ABC.

"I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their mother or their brother back," Goldberg said.

"And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this. Now, should I think there’s a reason. Is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?" the comedian questioned.

“She still owes people money. I don’t understand why she gets to stay!" Goldberg further exclaimed, voicing her point of view.