Rebel Wilson selling 'office house' with insane slashed price?

Rebel Wilson bought her house in Los Angeles in 2016

September 06, 2024

Rebel Wilson has dropped the price of her mansion, based in Los Angeles, which she used as an “office house” for years.

As reported by MailOnline, the 44-year-old actress slashed the price of her office house by $300,000.

The Pitch Perfect star first listed her home in June this year for $4.15 million almost eights years after buying the house for $2.95 million in 2016.

However, after failing to attract a buyer, Wilson has now dropped the price of her house by $300,000 which means the house is now up for grabs for $3.85 million.

The publication also revealed that her LA based office is a two-storey mansion including five bedrooms, and six bathrooms.

Located on an expansive 4,409 square feet, it also features a costly media room and a gym.

Moreover, her office house’s backyard is beautifully landscaped, boasting a covered patio, sparkling pool and spa.

According to listing agent Tracy Tutor's interview with the New York Post in June, Wilson “worked there every day and has spent the occasional night” in the house.

“This was a great space for her to be creative, write, host meetings, host parties,” the listing agent shared.

