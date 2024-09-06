Katy Perry's controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke comes under fire

Katy Perry’s collaboration with Dr. Luke has become a controversy and she has received backlash over working with the notorious producer.

The Roar singer has recently dropped an album named Woman’s World with the collaboration with the Dr., whom Kesha previously accused for verbal and sexual assault; however, he has denied the accusations.

Katy appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday morning and gave her statement in an attempt to defend her decision.

The singer addressed the criticism and said, “I understand that it started a lot of conversations and he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with.”

She added, “But the reality is, it comes from me. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that.”

Referring to the song lyrics, which have some cheesy and anti-feminist lines, Katy also elaborated that she was speaking from her own experience.

She further commented by adding, “When I speak about ‘Woman’s World,’ I speak about feeling so empowered now, as a mother, as a woman … I created all of this with several different collaborators, people that I’ve collaborated with from the past, from Teenage Dream era. All of that.”

Fans bashed her reasoning because her stance on women empowerment did not go down well with song lyrics. This happened during fan interactions on social media, and according to Metro, they accused Katy of “dodging” difficult questions and using her ‘motherhood’ to tone down the backlash.

It is pertinent to mention that the iconic singer attracted more criticism for failing to satisfy her fans, an d some even labelled her justification “grotesque.”