 
Geo News

Prince Harry officially makes clear where his loyalties lie

Prince Harry has finally made it clear where his loyalties lie in life

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Prince Harry officially makes clear where his loyalties lie
Prince Harry officially makes clear where his loyalties lie

Prince Harry has finally gotten candid and made revelations about where his loyalties lie.

All these comments and accusations have been issued by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in everything in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she highlighted the subtle sign the prince has been giving since he attended Lord Robert Fellows funeral in late August.

According to Ms Vine, “He’s always had the look of that side of the family, with that red hair so reminiscent of his uncle’s; now he’s confirming where his loyalties lie.”

And so “this snub to his father and brother sends a clear, unequivocal message.”

And proves that “Prince Harry is not offering any kind of olive branch; he’s doubling down.”

For those unversed the comments are in reference to the fact that the Duke chose to reside with the Spencer’s during his stay, instead of one of the royal lodges that are on offer by King Charles.

Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound
Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role video
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition video
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles