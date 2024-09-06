2 Chainz pays homage to 'little brother' Rich Homie Quan following his death

2 Chainz has paid heartfelt tribute to his "little brother" Rich Homie Quan following his death at the age of 33.

The 46-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle to remember Quan, whom he collaborated with for his track Extra from the album B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time.

Chainz revealed that he and the Atlanta rapper had been talking about making a music video together before his untimely death.

"Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru (sic),” he captioned the post while sharing a photo of Quan.



In addition, Megan Thee Stallion also paid homage to the hip-hop star on social media.

"RIP to one of the best,” she wrote.



For those unversed, Quan was found dead at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, September 5. However, the cause of death of the Power hitmaker has not yet been disclosed.