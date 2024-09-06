 
Geo News

2 Chainz pays homage to 'little brother' Rich Homie Quan following his death

Rich Homie Quan was found dead at his home in Atlanta on September 5

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

2 Chainz pays homage to little brother Rich Homie Quan following his death
2 Chainz pays homage to 'little brother' Rich Homie Quan following his death

2 Chainz has paid heartfelt tribute to his "little brother" Rich Homie Quan following his death at the age of 33.

The 46-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle to remember Quan, whom he collaborated with for his track Extra from the album B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time.

Chainz revealed that he and the Atlanta rapper had been talking about making a music video together before his untimely death.

"Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru (sic),” he captioned the post while sharing a photo of Quan.

2 Chainz pays homage to little brother Rich Homie Quan following his death

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion also paid homage to the hip-hop star on social media.

"RIP to one of the best,” she wrote.

For those unversed, Quan was found dead at his home in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, September 5. However, the cause of death of the Power hitmaker has not yet been disclosed.

Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role video
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition video
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior