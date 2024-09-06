 
Geo News

Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound

Prince Harry’s bid to hit his brother with wounds has just been called out

By
Web Desk
|

September 06, 2024

Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound
Prince Harry exempting no one from his bitterness with fresh new wound 

Prince Harry has just been called out for his constant bashing spree as well as a bid to exempt no one from his bitterness.

Royal commentator Sarah Vine made these comments in her interview with the Daily Mail.

During that converastion she began by saying, “Like so many people who carry a great pain inside them, Prince Harry knows how to wound.”

And “The last few years have been one long, drawn-out exercise in lashing out against those he believes have wronged him.”

“Not even his late grandmother, Elizabeth herself, was exempt from his bitterness. He made her last few years on this earth very difficult indeed," she pointed out while doubling down on her claims.

For the rest of the public it looks as if, "The more William pivots towards duty, the more Prince Harry faces the other way, allying himself with his mother’s bloodline, the House of Spencer.”

Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Brat Pitt, George Clooney set to reprise iconic roles after 17 years
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role video
Prince William makes major announcement after new royal role
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
Brad Pitt receives love from Ines de Ramon amid messy Angelina Jolie feud
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
'Doting dad' Kevin Jones turns into influencer with daughters
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Kate Winslet's honest opinion on 'can women can have it all?' debate
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition video
Prince Archie set to follow in dad Prince Harry's footsteps by rejecting royal tradition
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Halsey reveals she became obsessed with making doll houses during health struggles
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior
Prince William makes impactful stance against Prince Harry's behavior