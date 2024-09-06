Photo: Blake Lively to take major step amid 'It Ends With Us' backlash: Report

Blake Lively is reportedly done with the continuous negativity around her after Justin Baldoni accusations.

This controversy has reportedly affected the 37-year-old actress’ well-being, and now she has said “no more” to hateful comments and “mean” labels.

For this reason, the Gossip Girl alum has reportedly decided to take a break from social media until the heat of this controversy subsides, per Life & Style.

The source began the chat by claiming, “Blake knows that anonymous online haters are going to continue to gossip and spread lies.”

“But she’s not going to let them bring her down,” the insider also addressed.

The tipster also tattled, “It was just what Blake needed.”

Before moving on to a new topic, the insider shared, “She really tried her best to let go of all the drama and have a good time,” but now she has decided to log off and give her some rest.

This comes after the outlet reported that Blake’s husband, Ryan Reynolds has decided to come to her rescue and secure her PR.

“With his keen eye for branding and his ability to turn any situation into a winning moment, Ryan is working closely with Blake’s team to reframe her public image in light of these troubling allegations!” the source recently revealed to the publication.