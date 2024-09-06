How Heidi Klum helped Paris Hilton last minute during filming of new track?

Paris Hilton’s latest music video faced a mishap but thanks to Heidi Klum, who helped her to complete the Simple Life star’s project.



During the filming of the video for her song, Bad Bitch Academy, the 34-year-old businesswoman and singer’s clothes and belongings caught fire accidentally.

Fortunately, Heidi Klum, who is also part of the video 'saved the day' for Hilton and she continued to film.

"Everyone was like, 'Oh my God, Bad Bitch Academy's so hot, it went on fire,'" Hilton told the PEOPLE.

"But that was really terrifying,” she remarked.

The calamity occurred when Hilton was in the middle of her shoot and the crew suddenly started to leave the set chaotically.

Then a cameraman announced that the fire had broken on the set, leaving permanent damage to the custom dress, jewelry, and more.

"Literally everything — all my personal things, all my diaries that I brought," recalled Hilton, whose new Infinite Icon album is out now.

"I brought 10 different carry-on bags with all of my personal items and all my favorite things because I like to bring everything with me so I'm prepared for everything at all moments. All of that, just gone," she continued.

The Stars Are Blind performer then called Klum to break the news of the disaster and that they were leaving the shoot due to the loss.

However, Klum offered her extra dress, saying, “But I have these two extra dresses in here. Why don't you just put this on and then we can just go out and do the scene?'"

Hilton took the German model’s offer, continued her shoot, and urged her team to replace other damaged stuff the same day.

“I was like, 'The show must go on. Let's go. Let's go. This is crazy. But people have worked too hard on this for us just to quit. I'm not doing that’," she said.

"And we killed it,” Hilton added