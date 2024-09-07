Don Johnson reveals he 'got' his 'work ethic' from 'struggling' parents

Don Johnson just revealed how he "feared losing everything."

Before the 74-year-old American actor was cast in Miami Vice, he struggled for many years to make ends meet before he scored his iconic role of James Crockett in the 1980 cop series.

After making his big break, Johnson admitted that he learned all the work ethics by watching his parents struggle through the entirety of his childhood.

In a conversation with WSJ, the actor stated, "Poverty leaves a mark. For years I feared losing everything. I managed it with meditation.”

"In Missouri, my father, Wayne, was a failed farmer. We moved to Wichita, Kan., where he went to work for Boeing. Within two years, he was crew chief of the men who had been over him. My mother, Nell Eva Leigh, was a beautician. I got my work ethic from them,” he added.

"When I was 11, the family I knew blew apart. My parents divorced, and I went through a lot of guilt for feeling enormous relief when they did. At that age, you bury the stress parents create,” Johnson noted as he explained the impact family can have.