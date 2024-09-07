Kendall Jenner steps out in style for night out with friends in NYC

Kendall Jenner stepped out for dinner at Ciprani before hanging out at Zero Bond with pals in New York City.

The supermodel appeared stylish for the night out as she slipped into a daring green leather mini skirt and matching blazer.

According to Daily Mail, Kendall turned heads while showcasing her endless pins which she teamed with a pair of strappy black heels.

Moreover, the Kardashians star accessorized her look with a black clutch bag and kept her raven locks loose for the occasion.

Additionally, Kendall strutted through the street ahead of enjoying her time with her friends, as per the publication.

Earlier that day, Jenner flashed her abs in a white crop top as she was joined by the likes of Rihanna at the Alaia New York Fashion Week show.

Furthermore, while the singer looked glamorous in a glittering dress, Kendall, who walked the runway at the show flaunted her toned midriff in a white crop top, black shorts, and a black leather jacket.

According to the outlet, the Vogue cover girl slicked her hair back and wore a pair of black loafers with white socks.

The 28-year-old accessorized her look with a tote bag and shielded her eyes with a pair of black sunglasses.

In regards to this, Kendall also re-shared a video of herself walking the runway to her Instagram Stories.