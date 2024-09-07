Samuel L. Jackson talks about his decades-spanning career in Hollywood

Samuel L. Jackson has reflected on his decades-spanning career in Hollywood.

The 75-year-old actor spoke to People magazine about his successful acting career on Wednesday at the premiere of his latest project Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

"When you're a young actor and you're going to auditions, you always feel like you're very lucky when you get that job," Samuel said.

He further said, "A s you increase or as your success grows, or as mine did when people started sending me things, I had to start making choices about what I wanted to do. And you can make bad choices, you can make good choices."

"I've been kind of fortunate. I like all kinds of movies, but I'm kind of specific about what I want to see myself in or the kinds of things I want to see when I was a young person or a young actor, you know,” the Unthinkable star continued.

“I wanna be in something like that. So if I read something like that, I go, 'Yeah, I wanna do this so I can see myself in it.' I made some good choices and was fortunate doing that,” he added.

For those unversed, the first three episodes of Samuel’s new series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist are now available on Peacock to watch. However, the remaining episodes will be dropped on the streaming platform each week on Thursdays.