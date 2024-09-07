Sarah Ferguson honours King Charles amid Prince Andrew's new plan for Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly honoured King Charles days after her former husband Prince Andrew’s new plan to remain at Royal Lodge was disclosed as rift over royal residence persists.



The Daily Beast, citing sources, recently reported Andrew will defy his brother King Charles’ insistence that he moves out of Royal Lodge.

The friend of the Prince of York told the outlet, “Andrew can sit tight and run out the clock.”

The insiders added: “Andrew wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy. But it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother, and that Charles has cancer.”

Amid these claims, Sarah took to social media and shared King Charles and Queen Camilla’s throwback photo from 2014 with a heartfelt caption.

She said, “As a long-time ambassador to @tpw_foundation, I am so excited and honoured to be here today in Gothenburg to present The Perfect World Foundation Award.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother further said, “It is inspiring to look back over the years at all these awards have captured – hard work and determination to preserve our planet, its climate and its environments, championed by some truly extraordinary people.”

