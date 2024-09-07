Linkin Park's Emily Armstrong breaks silence amid crucial controversy

Emily Armstrong, former frontwoman of the Dead Sara band and new vocalist of Linkin Park, recently addressed the outrage over her association with convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.

The band, known for hits like In The End and Bleed It Out, previously excited fans by announcing that the 38-year-old singer will be their new vocalist.

According to the DailyMail, shortly after the news broke, her link to Masterson came to light, and her fanbase disapproved of the new role, as it would besmirch the goodwill of former front man Chester Bennington - a survivor of child s** abuse.

In the torrent of criticism, Emily took to her Instagram and addressed the issue in her story.

Source: Instagram Stories

She wrote, “Hi, I’m Emily,” as she introduced herself, breaking the silence via her Instagram Story post.

“I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back," Emily penned, developing the context of the scenario.

“Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since,” the 38-year-old musician further wrote.

She also noted, “Unimaginable details emerged, and he was later found guilty.

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” Emily concluded.

For the unversed, Masterson, who acted in Netflix’s The Ranch and the hit Fox sitcom That 70’s Show, was sentenced to 30 years of life imprisonment last year after he was declared guilty for two out of the three counts of forced r***.

Additionally, he also had accusations of r***** three women at his Hollywood residence between 2001 and 2003 during the time of That 70’s Show.