Kate Middleton determined to return to public life amid cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is gearing up to resume royal duties after taking a well-deserved break from public life as she continues her cancer treatment.



Despite undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales has remained committed to her royal duties, working behind the scenes on projects like her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, reported Heat Magazine.

Speaking with the publication, a royal insider revealed that Kate is eager to return to public-facing work, but will only do so with the green light from her medical team.

"Kate takes so much pride in connecting with people," the insider said. "It’s one of the most rewarding parts of her royal duties.”

“She really misses it and is hoping doctors will clear her to get back to that in the very near future. She won’t do anything without the green light from her medical team, and unfortunately – because chemotherapy weakens the immune system – public-facing work will take longer to resume.”

For now, she's focusing on her recovery and spending quality time with her husband, Prince William, and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Before concluding, the insider said that once her children return to school, Kate plans to strike a better work-life balance and gradually resume her royal duties.