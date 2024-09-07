Jamie Lee Curtis points out Pamela Anderson's daring quality

Jamie Lee Curtis and Pamela Anderson star together in 'The Last Showgirl'

Jamie Lee Curtis is inspired and impressed by how daring The Last Showgirl costar Pamela Anderson is.

“I think she is a transcendent creature,” Curtis told People at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.. “I think she is so smart and deeply spiritual and soulful. And beautiful!”

“I love the way she is walking through the B.S. of show business and saying, ‘I do not need to play your game,’” she added. “And I respect her for it so deeply.”

In The Last Showgirl, Anderson, 57, plays a Las Vegas showgirl dancer who begins a journey to rebuild her life and career after her long-running show closes. Freaky Friday star Curtis plays her best friend Annette.

Curtis revealed that she starred in the movie because the Baywatch star “was going to be in the movie.”

Curtis also went on to share that she’s seen Anderson’s documentary Pamela, a love story. “She's been very honest about how society has treated her,” she commented. “But I hope we will all have a newfound appreciation for her talents after they see the movie.”

Directed by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl also stars Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.