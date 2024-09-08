Nicole Kidman leaves Venice ‘heartbroken' as mother breathes last

Nicole Kidman is grieving the loss of her beloved mother.



The actress, who was set to land in Venice to accept her Best Actress accolade for performance in ‘Babygirl,’ was rushed back home after learning about her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman’s demise.

Director of the movie, Halina Reijn, broke the news to Kidman’s fans on behalf of the actress.

She quoted Kidman: "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina.”



The director continued, reading Kidman's statement. "The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

Reijn then said simply: "We love you all, Nicole."

Meanwhile, a rep of Kidman’s tells PEOPLE and said "the family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time."