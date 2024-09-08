 
Prince Harry told government ‘are not silly' to restrict his security

Prince Harry is told he does not deserve full Royal protection

Web Desk
September 08, 2024

Prince Harry is asked to keep his eyes wide and see his real position in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who refuses to come to the UK due to his security concerns in the country, is told he does not deserve round the clock protection officers.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tells The Sun: "If he was coming back to take over a full Royal Family life he would automatically get it anyway, and the government are not silly.”

"If they review every visit to this country and they know all the threat assessments, and if they think - whoever it is, it could be you or Harry - if he needs protection, he'll be given protection."

He added: "If he's that worried about security, he could've stuck - as it happens his father, [King] Charles, who has got the best security in the land.

"I think it was just an excuse."

Meanwhile, former Royal photographer, Arthur Edwards, added: "He's got to start seeing things as they really are and he's no longer welcome here, it just seems and he's going to have to make a big big act of contrition to the King before he gets back.

"Because quite honestly, they're frightened to have him with them because any conversation they may have could be in the next TV programme.

"They're not prepared to do that anymore."

