Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'Unstoppable' premiere after daring dress and diss

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2024

Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'Unstoppable' premiere after daring dress and diss

Jennifer Lopez is taking bold steps after divorcing Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 55, took the first one by donning a head-turning gown to Unstoppable's Friday premiere and afterparty after long consideration.

“There was a discussion about whether I should or shouldn't. And I was like, f*** it,” she told People the next day. 

“I felt good,” she further said of her sparkling, silver Tamara Ralph gown that had head-to-toe side slits tied together with oversized bows.

She rounded out with a metallic Judith Leiber clutch, Hassanzadeh jewelry, and Dolce & Gabbana platforms.

Her outfit wasn't the only daring act she had on display that night.

The actress-singer was also seen enjoying a giddy conversation with her Unstoppable costar Bobby Cannavale, 54, where she seemingly threw shade at her recent ex Ben Affleck, 52.

“I’m a bad picker,” the actress-singer is overheard saying in a video taken by the Hollywood Reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“It is what it is,” the Love Don’t Cost A Thing songstress further said during the premiere night on Friday.

The same night, Lopez reportedly had a long, deep conversation with Matt Damon at the Unstoppable afterparty held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

Notably absent from the premiere and afterparty was co-producer Ben Affleck, whose absence has sparked curiosity.

Her snarky confession comes two weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from the Batman actor on the same date as their Georgia wedding anniversary.

In the divorce papers, she listed April 26, 2024, as the date of separation. She filed for her fourth divorce without an attorney.

She was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, Marc Anthony, the father of her kids, from 2004 to 2014, and Ben Affleck from 2022 to 2024.

