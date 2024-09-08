Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step against Meghan Markle, Harry at Balmoral

Prince William and Kate Middleton took a major step against Meghan Markle and Harry during their summer holiday at Balmoral Castle with King Charles and other senior royals.



The future king and queen spent quality time with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after they were invited to Balmoral by King Charles.

Now, an insider has disclosed Kate and William’s big step against Meghan and Harry during their stay.

The royal source told Heat Magazine, “Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time this summer.”

“Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as mental health,” the tipsters further said.

The fresh claims came days after Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry has asked former aides to help plot return from his US exile in first stage of 'rehabilitation' strategy.