King Charles coming to terms with life as monarch

King Charles health is finally heading in an "extremely positive" direction and the monarch is said to be coming to terms with a life as King.



This has been claimed by royal insiders, according to Daily Express UK.

The outlet quoted sources as claiming that King Charles's faith remains strong and it is what has really helped guide the monarch through the past two years, especially the last nine months after he and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

The insider said, "It's been a tough two years. But His Majesty is finally through the woods and can see a way forward.

"His health is improving and all the signs are extremely positive for a strong and healthy future.”

About Queen Elizabeth II, the insider said King Charles ‘misses his mummy terribly’, so it is important for him to mark the day she passed with some ‘quiet reflection and prayers’ in church.

Earlier, the Daily Mail, citing royal insiders, also reported that King Charles health is heading in a 'very positive' direction as cancer treatment continues.

The source told the publication, “Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory.”