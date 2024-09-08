 
Megan Thee Stallion expresses desire to collaborate with Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion gushed over Taylor Swift and revealed she would 'like to collab with her one day'

Web Desk
September 08, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion just expressed her desire to work with Taylor Swift!

The Mamushi singer who recently worked alongside the pop sensation’s boyfriend and NFL star, Travis Kelce for a Pepsi commercial, revealed to PEOPLE magazine how she would love to work with the Lover crooner.

"I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day," she told the outlet with enthusiasm.

The HISS rapper continued, "She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other."

Behind the context of Megan Thee Stallion, her stage name, is many men frequently referring to her as a stallion.

Back in 2017, she spoke with Houstonia magazine, saying, "Since I was younger, probably about 15 or 16, I've always had the same body. Older guys would always be like, 'Oh, you a stallion.'"

Throughout her career, the Grammy winning musician has collaborated with multiple A-list artists that includes Cardi B on Bongos, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat on 34+35, Beyoncé on Savage Remix, Dua Lipa on Sweetest Pie and SZA on Freaky Girls.

In recent updates, Megan Thee Stallion revealed the song titled Neva Play via her social media platforms, a collaboration with the K-pop star, RM of BTS.  

