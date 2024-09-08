 
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh officially welcome baby girl

The health of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's newborn is good and healthy

Web Desk
September 08, 2024

Finally, the baby has arrived as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the power couple posted a photo that said,  "Welcome baby girl," alongside the mention of her birthdate, Sept, 8.

Reportedly delivered at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital, the newborn was a baby girl.

The delivery came a few days later when the Bollywood A-listers did a stunning yet heartwarming maternity shoot. In the photos, Ranveer and Deepika gave fans a peek into the strongness of their bond.

Not to mention, embracing motherhood was an experience the Piku actress described as "Ranveer and I adore children. We eagerly await the day when we can build our own family... My family has been a constant source of grounding for me, and Ranveer and I hope to instill those same values in our children."

