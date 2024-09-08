Photo: Ryan Reynolds 'opens new doors' for Jennifer Garner: Source

Jennifer Garner is reportedly overjoyed as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine proved to be a “smash hit.”

For those unversed, the blockbuster movie has garnered $577.2 domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide since its release, per Collider.

This highly successful project has been fruitful not only for Ryan and Hugh, but also for Jennifer Garner, who reprised her role as Elektra in this movie.

Elaborating on the project’s success and how it impacted the 13 Going On 30 alum by opening new doors for her, an insider shared with Life & Style, “Jennifer Garner expected Deadpool & Wolverine to be a hit, even a sizable one.”

They also mentioned, “But she didn’t expect it to completely turn her career upside down,” noting, “but that’s exactly what has happened.”

With the help of Ryan Reynolds’ genius, Jennifer Garner has become “a real movie star again,” claimed the confidante.

“Jen has her choice of cool parts now that even a year ago were out of her reach,” the source mentioned and concluded, “It’s a very happy time because of that, and Jen worked hard to get to this moment.”