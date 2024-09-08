Photo: Lainey Wilson hoping to collaborate with Miley Cyrus: Source

Lainey Wilson was reportedly excited to meet her idol, Miley Cyrus.

Reportedly, Lainey Wilson kicked off her career in the music industry by singing Hannah-Montana’s title track Best of Both Worlds on various occasions in Louisiana.

Lainey also paid a tribute to Miley during a ceremony in Anaheim, California, when she was conferred with the title of the youngest-ever Disney Legend, per Life & Style.

An insider recently shared with the outlet that performing in front of her singing idol was a “full circle moment” for the country music pop sensation,

The confidante also mentioned, “Lainey sang Miley’s Best of Both Worlds hundreds of times when she was starting out.”

“But never in her wildest wishes did she think she would ever sing it right in front of Hannah Montana herself!” they added.

In addition to this, the source claimed, “Even better, she got to meet and hang out with Miley backstage after the ceremony.”

“Miley and Lainey exchanged numbers,” they also disclosed and concluded, “And now Lainey has a new dream — recording a duet with Miley on her next album!”