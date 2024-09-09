 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘regrets' blurting out ‘nonsense' for Royals: Expert

Meghan Markle is ashamed of the damage she has inflicted on the Royal Family reputation

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

Meghan Markle realises the mark her comments on the Royal Family has left over the past few years.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to tag her in-laws ‘racist’ regrets saying too much.

Royal Biographer Angela told host Nana Akua on GB NEWS: "She deeply regrets how she behaved towards the royals, and she's very sorry about saying that they were racist. I don't know if I believe it, but in any case, it's much too late, isn't it? Everybody's learned that that was nonsense, and it's no longer listened to

She adds: "It was very, very cruel, and I think the Queen, when she had heard that, it was very painful for her. Because the one thing the Queen wasn't was racist, in any way or any form." And Ms Levin told GB News: "Her trademark has been refused, and they think it's been very carelessly done.

This comes as Meghan fails to trademark her lifestyle brand titled American Riviera Orchard.

Ms Levin adds: "She's not allowed to use that, because it is a part of the area and she can't own an area. So it's not been accepted." Ms Levin continued: "You'd think that when you want to do such a big deal, you start with doing that first and then you send 50 jam jars away.

"You don't do it before you've got everything sorted with the trademark to do that."

