Meghan Markle ‘disrespectfully' makes Queen anniversary about herself

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for disrespecting late Queen Elizabeth II at a poignant moment.



The Duchess of Sussex, who appeared in an Oprah Winfrey book club meet last night, picked the date of the event on Queen Elizabeth II’s death anniversary.

Speaking about Meghan’s latest move, Royal editor Nathan Kay said: “Last night, Meghan Markle gave a speech at an Oprah Winfrey book club event in California, where Prince Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare, was prominently on display. Her 'book' was also rumoured to have been on shelves.”

He tells Express: “The timing of Meghan's appearance raises eyebrows, as it occurred on the eve of the second anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. It feels like a terribly disrespectful move to me, and it’s hard to believe Harry would have allowed it to happen.”

“After all, he was supposed to have been the late Queen's favourite grandson, and they adored each other. I know I would have had far more respect for the anniversary of my late grandmother's death,” he noted.