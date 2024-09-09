Prince Harry turning ruthless: ‘Those who can stop him are dead'

Fears have started to erupt about Prince Harry’s ruthlessness as well as the growing lack of mercy.

Comments about the Duke’s isolation have been shared by a former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burell.

For those unversed, Mr Burell served the Princess of the People right up until her death.

In reference to the damage done by her son, Mr Burell gave his two cents on the chances of any reconciliation while speaking to Slingo.

He started by referencing the Queen’s passing and the upcoming anniversary of her death before pointing out how, the chances are high that “Harry is no longer invited to family functions. He’s no longer invited into their fold,” and “now he's no longer royal in their eyes,” as well.

All of this is because, “He's a celebrity. He's hurt them: he’s hurt his father, his brother, sister-in-law, his stepmother. I mean, really, he’s been quite ruthless in hurting so many people. All the people that were there in Diana's world, he's managed to take a swipe at, other than the Spencers,” and “they seem to have escaped his wrath.”

“But the people who were certainly there at the time, including myself, have suffered barbed comments and quite frankly, he upset his grandmother towards the end of her life, brought worries to her door which she didn't understand,” the expert also noted.

At this point in time, Mr Burell fears, “That rift has grown so wide now. I don't think it can be bridged. I think it's irreparable,” and “I think the only person that could have mended it would have been Diana and she's not here.”