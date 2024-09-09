 
Kate Middleton wants the world to forget her cancer

Kate Middleton can’t wait for conversations around her cancer to end

Web Desk
September 09, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly been hoping that the world forget her cancer and can’t wait to get back to the swing of things.

News of this has been brought forward by an inside source that is well placed within the Palace.

According to a report by OK magazine this insider in question weighed in on things rather candidly.

They began by saying that Kate “can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business.”

“She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits,” as well the insider noted.

For those unversed this report has come as part of her recovery update which sources say is ‘exciting’ because the future queen is “very excited to be getting back to work herself. She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier and with them busy at school she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again.”

