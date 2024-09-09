Prince William to eradicate Prince Harry's HRH claim

Prince William reportedly sees nothing in the way of a royal return for the seemingly exiled Prince Harry.

Comments about the entire issue surrounding the House of Windsor has been shared by an inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace.

This source in question warns, “William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the royal family.”

As part of the warning they also added, “The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely,” the source told an outlet.

According to a report by OK magazine the source also admitted, “I would go so far as to predict the Prince of Wales could issue a Letters Patent when king that strips the entire family of their HRH styles,” but its important to note that “he cannot touch the Sussex Dukedom title, and would have to request parliament to handle that removal,” they added before signing off.