Katie Price faces major blow after Mucky Mansion's sale falls through

Katie Price suffered a major blow in terms of her financial problems after Mucky Mansion's sale falls through

September 09, 2024

Katie Price recently suffered a major blow after the sale of her Mucky Mansion fell through.

According to Daily Mail, a buyer was found for the £1.5M home weeks after the former glamour model was evicted for allegedly not paying the mortgage.

However, the nine-bedroom house is once again back on the market having previously been under offer.

As per the outlet, the former glamour model owes £750,000 to the taxman and has been declared bankrupt twice.

Additionally, she avoided discussing her finances at the public hearing last month after her lawyer stated that she suffered from PTSD and pleaded to allow her to reveal how she spends her money at a private meeting, as per the publication’s reports.

Moreover, an insolvency judge at the High Court agreed to the request and said the timing of the meeting should be kept secret.

Later on, Katie was warned that she must fully comply with the court or face arrest for the second time after having been locked up for skipping a court hearing to undergo a £10,000 facelift in Turkey.

It is worth mentioning that Bailiffs evicted the star and her family from their West Sussex home in May after she failed to keep up payments on the monthly mortgage.

Furthermore, according to the outlet’s reports, the former model had paid £1.35m for the property in 2014 from former Tory peer Francis Maude and it featured in a Channel Four series as she attempted to renovate the house.

