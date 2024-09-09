Jon Bernthal claims his first Emmy for 'The Bear'

Jon Bernthal, who began his career in the early 2000s, has recently unlocked a great success in the third decade of his acting career.

Jon’s role as a guest actor in a comedy series The Bear earned him his first Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys on September 8.

He did not illuminate the ceremony with his presence, but stood victorious by beating out his costars Bob Odenkirk, and Will Poulter.

For those unversed, the 47-year-old Jon depicted Mikey Berzatto in The Bear season 1.

In season 2, the actor appeared in just episode 6, titled Fishes, which chronicled the chaos of the Berzatto family’s holiday gathering.

Furthermore, Jon filled The Hollywood Reporter in an interview on his role last month. Explaining what the creator of The Bear demanded, he articulated, “I understood that what [creator] Chris Storer needed from that version of Mikey was this larger-than-life, charismatic guy.”

He added, “In the way that we sometimes glorify and romanticize folks that we’ve lost, we want to see this version of him — his winning smile and ability to take over a room with his energy.”

“When season 2 came around and I actually got to go to Chicago and be part of the set, I saw that we needed the other side of Mikey,” the actor confessed.

He elaborated by saying, “We needed to see the damage and the ugliness, to see him spiraling. It was such a cool exercise for me as an actor to be able to plant these buoys in the water about who he is and why he has this resonance over his family, even though he could be really ugly at times.”