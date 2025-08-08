Suki Waterhouse melts hearts with sweet snap with baby daughter

Suki Waterhouse bonds with daughter in rare snap

Suki Water is bonding with her baby girl!

The singer took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 7, to post a summer photo dump.

In the candid post, one of the photos of the carousel featured a glimpse of Suki’s baby daughter.

In the snap, Suki can be seen snuggling with her little one as their blonde heads can be seen leaning over each other.

The close-up did not reveal the baby girl's face.

It is pertinent to mention that Suki shares her daughter with actor Robert Pattinson, they privately welcomed in March 2024.

Moreover, the baby girl, who is almost 17 months old, still hasn’t had her name revealed by her famous parents.

The other photos in the eight-picture carousel showcased more snaps of Suki. In one photo, she is standing by a water canal right after sunset, leaving the sky orange with shade. She also posted a few mirror selfies captured at different places, and also attached a 360 video of her singing on a stand-up mic.

Back in September 2024, Suki opened up about raising her daughter in the spotlight and how she feels about her motherhood journey.

"I think it's gonna get harder and harder. Obviously I would really like to not have her face shown or anything like that. That would be like my ideal. But I also think that I have to be kind of a realist about the kind of world that we live in,” she said on Emma Chamberlain's podcast, Anything Goes.

The mom of one went on to say, "And now she's almost six months. She wants to look at flowers and touch things and, like, be out in the world."

"That's been a little bit more intense," she added.