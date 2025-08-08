‘Devastated' Kelly Clarkson worries for kids after ex Brandon Blackstock's death: Source

How 'devastated' Kelly Clarkson handled kids upon discovering ex Brandon Blackstock’s health scare?

Kelly Clarkson is putting her kids first amid the heartbreaking news of their father, Brandon Blackstock’s, death.

A source privy to People told the outlet that the 43-year-old host is “devastated” for her kids her Remington, 9, and River, 11, as their dad passed away after a private battle with cancer for three years on Thursday, August 7.

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake,” the insider revealed.

The source went on to say, “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kelly parted ways from Brandon, who was also her talent manager, in 2020 following her seven years of marriage.

During their divorce proceedings, the singer-songwriter made sure her kids had a good relationship with their father.

"The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about,” the tipster noted.

“But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids,” the tattler added.

In a previous chat on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, Kelly opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Brandon and emphasized that her children’s feelings are her top priority.

"I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?' " she shared.

"Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual,” Kelly remarked.

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,’” she added.