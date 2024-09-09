Sabrina Carpenter shares yet another major milestone with fans

Sabrina Carpenter has shared yet another major milestone with her fans.



The Taste hitmaker took number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest release Short N’ Sweet, last week.

Now, according to latest report by the publication, the 25-year-old singer has been named the winner of the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart once again this week, as per the publication's Instagram post.

Sabrina Carpenter released new album 'Short n' Sweet' in August 2024

“Sabrina Carpenter’s 'Short n’ Sweet' logs No. 1 on the #Billboard200 for a second week in a row,” the post reads.

According to Billboard, Carpenter stays as the leader on the list after debuting at the top spot a week ago. ⁠

Sabrina Carpenter released new album 'Short n' Sweet' in August 2024

The Bed Chem singer shared the Billboard’s post to her story and commented, "Thank you", followed by an emoji.

It is to be noted here the her latest single Taste debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with her pre-release singles Please Please Please and Espresso taking up the third and fourth spots.



As per the publication, all 12 tracks made it onto the chart, ranging from No. 2 to No. 41.