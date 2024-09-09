Pax raises a toast for Angelina Jolie on special occasion

Angelia Jolie is having a blast on her film premiere of Without Blood, as her son Pax joined the crowd in clapping for her on her one of many achievements.



The movie was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, which the Oscar winner wrote and directed.

Her son, who recently had a brush with death, worked as an assistant director on the film.

At the time of raising a toast for the Lara Croft star, the audience wholeheartedly gave the actress and the cast a standing ovation in which the 20-year-old was seen joyfully clapping for his mom, according to Deadline.

The spotlight on the bond of the mother-son duo was thrown after Pax had a near-death accident in July.

Multiple reports said that the mother-of-six was by her side each time during the teenager's recovery period.

Giving an update on his health before the premiere, Angelina told ET, "I'm very happy he's healthy."

In the meantime, her film Without Blood synopsis reads as a "parable-like tale of family, war, and revenge," adding, "In a frontier landscape at the beginning of the 20th century, gunmen descend on a remote farmhouse, determined to exact revenge."

"Their target, a doctor — alone with his son and daughter — tries desperately to protect his children. Inevitably, bullets fly."

