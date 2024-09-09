Morgan Wallen tops the CMAs nominations amid Beyonce snub

Morgan Wallen just dominated the CMA (Country Musci Association) award nominations for this year.

With seven nominations in total and now competing for a third year in a row, the Last Night singer is nominated in both the top categories of the event, that is, entertainer of the year and male vocalist.

Competing against Wallen for the entertainer of the year accolade are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

However, it is his collaboration with Post Malone, on the latest album F-1 Trillion’s track, I Had Some Help, that earned the country music star nomination after nomination.

His contributions to the track are up for the categories of single, song, musical event and music video of the year.

The last nomination the Cowgirls hitmaker received was also for the category of the musical event, his collaboration on the song, Man Made A Bar, with Eric Church.

Additionally, it is pertinent to mention that ahead of these nominations of the CMAs, many fans were sure, Beyoncé would make the list as well, since her country-themed music album, Cowboy Carter, was released during the eligibility window, however, she did not.