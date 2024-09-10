 
Geo News

How Kate Middleton is taking steps to ‘stay cancer free'

Kate Middleton announces that her long cancer treatment and therapy has been concluded

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Kate Middleton is staying cautious as she successfully completes her chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales, who has announced in a new video that she her nine month long treatment has come to an end, adds that she wants to stay cancer free.

Kate said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

The Princess then added that she is "doing what I can to stay cancer free"

This comes months after Kate announced her diagnosis in February.

The future Queen announced in a somber clip that she had an abdomen surgery which identified presence of cancer in her body.

She said: "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

