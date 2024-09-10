 
Geo News

Kate Middleton harnesses ‘mental strength' as she gets ‘one over cancer'

Kate Middleton shows courage and confidence as she concludes her chemotherapy

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Kate Middleton has mentally championed her struggle as she gets a new life post cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales, who has released a new video announcing that she is cancer free, showcases sheer courage and strength as she stands up for cancer survivors.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: “I think that mentally she might be back stronger than ever, because she's got one over this illness.

"I don't think you ever really get over it, but she's got over the first hurdle of this illness and this will give her a lot of mental strength.

"I think it's been extremely tough for her, because she wouldn't say it was tough unless she meant it, because she doesn't complain.

"So I think that she will become even more iconic than she is now,” she noted.

Meanwhile, royal author Arthur Edwards says: “Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love.”

Queen Elizabeth branded ‘quite mad at the end' with ‘rude' encounters video
Queen Elizabeth branded ‘quite mad at the end' with ‘rude' encounters
Demi Moore calls age 61 'most exciting time' of her life
Demi Moore calls age 61 'most exciting time' of her life
Elton John, David Furnish weigh in on secret to happy marriage
Elton John, David Furnish weigh in on secret to happy marriage
Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage ‘would last forever' with secret ritual video
Kate Middleton, Prince William marriage ‘would last forever' with secret ritual
Fans come to defend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Fans come to defend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance
Yuval Noah Harari details 'unforeseen power' of AI amid Deepfake concerns
Yuval Noah Harari details 'unforeseen power' of AI amid Deepfake concerns
'Friends' star remembers working with Matthew Perry
'Friends' star remembers working with Matthew Perry
How Kate Middleton is taking steps to ‘stay cancer free' video
How Kate Middleton is taking steps to ‘stay cancer free'