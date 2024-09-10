Kate Middleton harnesses ‘mental strength' as she gets ‘one over cancer'

Kate Middleton has mentally championed her struggle as she gets a new life post cancer treatment.



The Princess of Wales, who has released a new video announcing that she is cancer free, showcases sheer courage and strength as she stands up for cancer survivors.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: “I think that mentally she might be back stronger than ever, because she's got one over this illness.

"I don't think you ever really get over it, but she's got over the first hurdle of this illness and this will give her a lot of mental strength.

"I think it's been extremely tough for her, because she wouldn't say it was tough unless she meant it, because she doesn't complain.

"So I think that she will become even more iconic than she is now,” she noted.

Meanwhile, royal author Arthur Edwards says: “Watching Kate snuggle into her husband’s shoulder as they sat on a pile of logs in the pine woods at Holkham beach, in Norfolk, says to me that they are still very much in love.”