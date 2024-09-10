 
Katherine Schwarzenegger marks end of summer with her daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares 2 daughters, Lyla and Eloise with Chris Pratt and expecting her 3rd baby

September 10, 2024

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is spending the last few moments of summer with her daughters.

Chris Pratt's wife took to her official Instagram account on Monday and shared glimpses of her end-of-summer vacation with daughters, Lyla and Eloise.

It is pertinent to mention that the children's book author, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, shares her daughters with her husband Chris Pratt.

In the carousel, the proud mom can be seen enjoying her family on the beach with her daughter.

The first photo of the slide features Katherine sitting next to Lyla and Eloise, watching the waves come in. Both the girls donned matching pink swimsuits while Katherine wore a dark blue outfit.

The other slide shows the girls enjoying a boat ride while seeing some wildlife.

Katherine captioned the post by writing, "Summer 2024, that’s a wrap!"

Previously at the beginning of summer the soon-to-be mother of three shared a cute photo of her with Chris and their daughter Eloise, hugging.

The proud mom joked that Eloise is the "Boss"

"When you have plans to go fast at 8, but your boss demands cuddles at 7:55," she wrote in the caption. 

