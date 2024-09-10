Selena Gomez admits she loves acting more than music

 
The Disney alum revealed that releasing new music is not her priority right now, 'not ready yet'

September 10, 2024

Selena Gomez admitted that her love for acting is more than that of music.

In an exclusive chat with Vanity Fair for its cover story, the 32 year old singer-actor opened up about her plans to release new music.

"I don’t know if I’m ready, you know?" she told the outlet of her any upcoming music project.

"It’s a vulnerable space," Gomez admitted.

"Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control," the Calm Down hitmaker confessed.

However, Gomez corrected that she is not quitting music, she just needs some time to get herself ready for any music-related project in the future.

"Now it is a part of who I am, so I don’t think I’m going anywhere," she said, adding, "I’m just not ready yet."

Additionally, fans will get the Only Murders in the Building star's upcoming Spanish-language songs in Emilia Pérez.

"I can sing Spanish really well," noted Gomez, referring to her Spanish song.

